About 3.19L to take asst. teacher recruitment exam on Sunday

Kolkata: Around 3.19 lakh candidates will sit for the written examination to recruit assistant teachers for Classes IX-X in state-aided and sponsored schools on Sunday, September 7. The test, conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), will be held from 12 noon across 636 venues, with reporting time fixed at 10 am.

Stringent security measures will be in place. WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumder said: “Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment test.

The administration is extending support in areas such as security, transportation, power supply and medical emergencies.” The second State Level Selection Test (SLST) is being held in compliance with a Supreme Court verdict that cancelled the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff recruited in 2016. The ongoing recruitment aims to fill 35,726 assistant teacher posts, 23,212 for Classes IX and X and 12,514 for Classes XI and XII. The written test for the higher secondary level will be held on September 14.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway will operate regular Sunday services from 9 am on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) and the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) on September 7.

On Friday, West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) published a notification to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

An official said the notice, now available on the official WBSSC website, accounts for the 17 per cent OBC quota as per the state government’s reservation policy, in addition to posts for general category candidates. Of the 35,726 teaching posts—2,514 are for classes 11-12 and 23,212 for classes 9-10, he said.