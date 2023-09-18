About 31 ragging plaints lodged at JU between 2010 and 2023

Kolkata: The internal enquiry committee constituted by the pro-vice chancellor of Jadavpur University (JU) revealed that from 2010 to 2023, 31 complaints of ragging were lodged while it also came to light that hardly any FIRs were lodged by the varsity after 2013-14.



According to the Dean of Students, more FIRs against the alleged raggers were made prior to 2013-14 but the varsity hardly made any FIR in such cases thereafter.

Out of the 31 complaints made during the mentioned duration, 18 complaints were made during 2018-2019 to 2022-23. In those 18 complaints, there were many in which no guilt was proven and others where no documents were provided later.

A first-year undergraduate student of the Bengali department had died after falling from the second floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel on the intervening night between August 9 and August 10. To inquire into the death, an internal enquiry committee was formed on August 10.

Apart from interrogating past and present students as well as teachers and administrative officials, they also looked into the previous cases of ragging reported at the university and reported to University Grant Commission.

It was found that ragging was prevalent at the main boys’ hostel, particularly at the A2 block of Jadavpur University Main Hostel.

The committee’s final report stated that ragging was passed off by the seniors under the alibi of “intro” sessions.

However, this was found to be an eye-wash and a pretext to indulge in a well-placed system of ragging, generating a considerable amount of fear amongst the freshers (both first and second year, at times even third year lateral entry boarders as well).

The report also mentioned the type of atrocities and abuses that were allegedly committed against the freshers, commonly referred to as “bachha” (juvenile) by the seniors.

The freshers were forced to wear full trousers at all times even while going to common bathrooms. They were forced to give their ‘intros’ in Bengali, and failing to do so would result in punishment ranging between re-doing and “spanking.”

There was targeted ragging by a few who resisted.

The committee was of the view that the deceased student was ragged “in isolation” by a group of seniors and ex-students on the night of August 9. However, they do not have conclusive evidence of the actual falling incident.