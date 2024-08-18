About 30K new candidates apply in mop-up round

Kolkata: Approximately 30,000 new candidates, who did not participate in the first phase, have applied in the mop-up round of the state’s Centralised Admission Portal for admission to UG courses. While the total number of applications crossed 9.5 lakh.

The application window for the mop-up cum second phase admission was open from August 8 to August 17.

According to a senior official from the West Bengal department of Higher Education, around 30,000 completely new candidates, who had not applied or registered before, have submitted their applications in this phase.

Including this, the total number of applicants has surpassed 2.25 lakh, with the overall application count reaching approximately 9.78 lakh.

“The number of applications in the mop-up round indicates that the confusion about creating a preference list from the first phase has been resolved. Our analysis shows that the average number of applications per student has increased from 3-4 in the first phase to 8 in this round. Students are now applying to colleges where they have a better chance of securing a seat,” said a senior official of the department.

There were approximately 9.47 lakh seats available across 461 colleges in the state, with about 5 lakh seats still vacant. The first merit and seat allocation list of mop-up will be published on August 20.