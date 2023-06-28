About 300 polling personnel show-caused

As many as 300 polling personnel were show-caused for not attending the first phase of the training that was organised by the South Dinajpur district administration.

According to an official, the first phase of training was conducted on June 24 and 25 respectively.

“As it is targeted to ensure free and fair rural polls scheduled on July 8, 300 polling personnel were issued show-caused by the South Dinajpur district administration for not attending the poll training programme on June 24 and 25 respectively,” said the official.

District Panchayat Election Officer Bijin Krishna said: “Legal action will be taken against that failing personnel to provide satisfactory answers for absence from the poll training programme. Around 6000 polling personnel have been involved for the rural polls in South Dinajpur district.”

According to an official source, there has been an acute shortage of polling personnel, particularly the presiding officer for conducting the upcoming rural polls hassle-free in this district.

“It is true that we have a shortage of polling personnel but we are trying to manage the poll glitch-free with our limited personnel. We have organised the first phase of poll training already. The second phase of training will be slated on July 1 and 2 respectively,” said the source.

In another development as per the decision of the State Election Commission, six companies of central force have been allotted for South Dinajpur covering all eight Blocks. One company has already reached the district. They have started route marches and area domination in order to grow confidence among the voters.