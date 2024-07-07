About 300 houses affected by Raidak River Dam breach

Cooch Behar: Following the breach of the Raidak River Dam, residents of Paschim Langal village and the Begarakshata area in Barokodali villages one and two of Tufanganj-II Block are facing severe difficulties.



The entire area is submerged, with approximately 300 houses and agricultural lands affected. Many people have sought refuge in local primary schools. Administrative officials have conducted inspections at the site of the incident.

Local residents have long complained about the deteriorating condition of the mud dam in Langal village along the Raidak River. Despite repeated appeals to the local administration, no action was taken. Continuous rainfall in the mountains and plains caused the river to swell, leading to the breach of the Langal Village dam and subsequent flooding. Earlier attempts to reinforce the river embankment using bamboo cages proved unsuccessful as the cages sank into the river.

The community’s demand is for a stronger dam built with stone boulders to prevent further collapses. They fear that without immediate action, the entire village could be swept away in the coming days.

Sheetal Chandra Das, president of Tufanganj-II Panchayat Samiti, stated: “The area has been inspected and discussions have been held with the Irrigation department. Efforts are underway to immediately address the erosion issue.

Further plans hinge on the water level of the river decreasing, with ongoing coordination with the Irrigation department. Relief efforts are underway, including providing tarpaulin sheets and dry food, to affected residents.”