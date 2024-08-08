About 30 suspended teachers reinstated following SC directive

Cooch Behar: In a significant development, 30 teachers who were suspended on the instructions of the High Court have been reinstated following a directive from the Supreme Court. On August 1, these teachers received appointment letters from the Cooch Behar District Primary School Council (DPSC) and have since resumed their positions in various schools.



Mrinal Kanti Rai Basak, Secretary of the Cooch Behar District Primary School Council, stated: “We received instructions from the state education office a few days ago. The teachers who lost their jobs 10 months ago, as per the order of the High Court, have been reappointed following directives from the State Primary Education Council and the Supreme Court. The teachers have expressed happiness at being reappointed.”

According to sources from the education office, the controversy began when 89 teachers were alleged to have been appointed in 2014 and 2016 without passing the required exams. At that time, Manik Bhattacharya served as the President of the State Primary School Council. Following High Court instructions, the CBI initiated an investigation. On November 4, 2023, the Cooch Behar District Primary School Council received a list from the State Primary Education Council identifying 30 teachers whose jobs were to be cancelled. The Primary School Council then conducted an investigation, leading to the cancellation of these teachers’ jobs. Partha Pratim Bhattacharya, Secretary of the Cooch Behar District Bangiya Primary Association, commented that the state government will be vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future.

Deepak Sarkar, Secretary of the Nikhil Bang Teachers’ Association, remarked, “The Supreme Court’s directive to reinstate these teachers proves that they were indeed eligible.”