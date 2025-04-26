About 30 Pakistani ‘Long Term Visa holders under scanner’ of police

Kolkata: At a time when the Centre has cancelled the visa of the Pakistani nationals in India, 30 Long Term Visa (LTV) holders who are staying in Kolkata are reportedly under the scanner of the city police.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam of Kashmir where 26 innocent tourists were brutally killed by militants the Indian government had taken multiple steps including the cancellation of visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

Kolkata Police reportedly is searching if any such Pakistani nationals are still staying in Kolkata or not.

This apart, Kolkata Police is also keeping 30 Pakistani nationals under scanner, majority of which are married to a citizen of India staying in the city. As per the norms LTV is granted to those persons belonging to the minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Bangladesh.

The same is also granted to those woman who are married to an Indian citizen and staying in India. These apart, Indian origin women holding Pakistan or Bangladesh or Afghanistan nationality married to any person in these three countries and returning to India due to widowhood or divorce and having no male members to support them in those three countries.

Apart from meeting these criteria, the persons holding LTV will have to report to the police where they are staying. Also, the phone number of the LTV holder must be reported to the concerned authorities.

At present 30 such persons holding the LTV are reportedly staying in Kolkata.

The police are reportedly keeping them under scanner and trying to ensure that they are in touch with any people other than the family members in Pakistan.