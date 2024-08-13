About 30 new guards approved for Cooch Behar MJN Hospital

Cooch Behar: Following the incident of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, there has been widespread concern across the state regarding the safety of hospital staff and patients. In response, the state Health department has taken swift action to bolster security in hospitals, including the approval of 30 new security personnel at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, Dr Rajiv Prasad, Medical Superintendent and vice-principal (MSVP) of MJN Medical College and Hospital, along with Partha Pratim Ray, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, held a meeting with officials from various departments to address security concerns.

Cooch Behar MJN Medical College, which spans multiple campuses, has faced a significant shortage of security personnel. While the hospital requires 87 security guards, only 57 were on duty prior to the recent approvals. The state Health department has now sanctioned the appointment of 30 additional security personnel, as well as 30 cleaning staff and 20 Group D employees. The hospital’s numerous gates, many of which are in poor condition, were also a point of discussion. Dr Rajiv Prasad emphasised the hospital’s evolution from a district hospital to a medical college, noting the expansion of departments and the corresponding increase in security needs. “The state Health department has approved our request for additional security, cleaning staff and Group D employees to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the hospital,” Dr Prasad stated.

Chairman Partha Pratim Ray highlighted the importance of securing the hospital’s perimeters. “We have multiple gates and their poor condition is a concern. We’ve requested the police administration to monitor the hospital’s security from the outside and repair work on the gates will begin soon. There will be zero tolerance for any lapses in the security system,” he assured.