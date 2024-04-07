About 30 BJP workers injured in car accident on way to Modi’s rally

Jalpaiguri: During the journey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally, about 30 BJP workers and supporters were injured when their car overturned near Turuk Ghata area in Jalpaiguri.

As many as 18 people were admitted to Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, four in critical condition. The incident occurred on Sunday between Bodaganj and Rangdhamali in Sadar Block. District BJP leaders rushed to the hospital from Modi’s rally in Dhupaguri’s Mayanatli area upon hearing of the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally on Sunday in the Maynatali area in support of BJP candidate Jayant Kumar Roy for the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency. Around 1,200 BJP workers and supporters from Rajganj block’s Baropatia and Mantadari Gram Panchayat area attended the public meeting in about 31 small and large vehicles.

Injured individual Bishen Roy stated: “Our car lost control suddenly, overturning. Other vehicle occupants rescued us to Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital. I sustained a collarbone injury, several others were treated and released after first aid.” Among the 18 hospitalised, Ramesh Roy, Sujan Roy, Biplab Roy, Swapan Roy are critical. BJP district committee member Debashis Dey and others left Modi’s rally midway to reach the hospital. Shikha Chatterjee, BJP MLA from Dabgram Phulbari, also arrived.