About 30 BJP workers arrested for creating ruckus in Dhakuria

Kolkata: BJP leaders and workers allegedly created a ruckus in Dhakuria on Friday evening creating tremendous harassment for the commuters. About 30 BJP workers were arrested by the police in this connection.



According to sources, on Friday around 7 pm, a group of BJP leaders and workers, including BJP candidate in Kolkata South, Debasree Chowdhury put up a blockade in front of the Dakshinapan demanding immediate release of a few of their leaders who were arrested by the police in connection with a case.

Due to the blockade, people returning home after work faced tremendous harassment as traffic movement on Dhakuria bridge had stopped completely. After a while, police intervened and arrested about 30 BJP workers and removed the blockade.