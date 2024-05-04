About 3 teenage boys drown

Kolkata: Three teenage boys aged between 14 and 16 years died after they drowned in a pond in Tiljala on Friday. According to sources, on Friday around 4:30 pm, three teenagers who were the residents of the Sapgachi area in Tiljala went to take a bath in a pond near Achiparishad Shib Mandir. One of the boys jumped into the pond first while the two others were sitting on the banks of the pond. Suddenly the duo noticed their friend drowning. To save him, they also jumped in the pond. As none of them knew how to swim, all three drowned.

Some locals saw the boys drowning and despite them trying to rescue the teenagers, they failed.

After a while, cops and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived and retrieved the trio. They were rushed to a local hospital where the trio was declared brought dead.