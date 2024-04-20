About 3 held for running betting racket

Kolkata: The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police Detective department arrested three persons from the Hare Street area for allegedly running a betting racket on Thursday night.



The accused have been identified as Prabin Kothari, Basanta Kumar Bansali alias Dablu and Manoj Agarwal.

According to sources, since the beginning of this year’s IPL, Kolkata Police Detective department has been vigilant in order to stop betting rackets from operating in the city. During the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match on Thursday, the cops were tipped off about a group of people betting on the match in the Hare Street area. Accordingly, police conducted a raid at the office of Kothari from where the betting racket was operating. During the raid, police found four mobile phones containing several screenshots of many moments of the match from the spot. Those screenshots were used during the betting operations. Later, the trio was detained and taken to Hare Street Police Station where a case was registered against them and they were later arrested.

It may be mentioned that earlier, during the current IPL season, Kolkata Police had arrested two people from the Posta area for betting.

The accused were betting through their mobile phones inside a shop when the raid was conducted.