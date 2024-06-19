About 3 CPI(M) candidates lose in own wards

Kolkata: CPI(M) candidates Sujan Chakraborty, Sayan Bandopadhyay, Dipshita Dhar who contested the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls from their respective seats and whom their party had relied upon lost in the wards

they reside.

Party’s central committee leader Chakraborty and the young leaders like Dhar and Bandyopadhyay failed to save the face of the party. CPI(M) candidates lost in two wards under Kalikapur I Gram Panchayat where Chakraborty and Bandopadhyay reside. Even the Jadavpur CPI(M) candidate Srijan Bhattacharya lost in his own ward 106. He came third there. Sayan Bandopadhyay who fought from Tamluk on CPI(M)’s ticket received less than one lakh votes which was 5.41 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Bandopadhyay had lost his security deposits. Out of 23 candidates, CPI(M) had fielded in Lok Sabha elections 2024, as many as 21 candidates lost their security deposits.