About 2L affected, 188 villages marooned, says minister

Kolkata: The Additional Chief Secretary of state Irrigation and Waterways (I &W) department has written to the Member Secretary of Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC) seeking clarification related to combined release from Maithon and Panchet dams and the inflow discharge at Durgapur Barrage that has created an apprehension of flood-like situation in parts of Howrah, Hooghly and West Burdwan.

Accusing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of aggravating the situation by failing to regulate the release of water from its dams despite requests from the Bengal Irrigation department, state I & W minister Manas Bhunia told reporters at Assembly: “The combined release from the DVC was supposed to be 60,500 cusec on June 21, however, it transpired from records by DVC authorities that they had increased the discharge to 70,000 cusec as per the advise of DVRRC.”

The state has questioned whether the discharge was caused by the inflow of water from an uncontrolled catchment. If so, suitable details have been requested.

It has further inquired why the inflow from uncontrolled catchment was not considered when committing to not exceed 60,000 cusecs. On the evening of June 21, the combined dam release was reduced to 62,000 cusec, then to 49,000 cusec and finally to 42500 cusec starting 9:45 am.

Bhunia stated at the state Assembly on Monday that the southern districts of Bengal — specifically Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan and Jhargram — experienced very heavy rainfall from June 17 to June 20, ranging from 247 to 329 mm. This was perhaps the highest rainfall recorded in the region within a period of 3 to 4 days in June since 1978.

By effective reservoir regulation of the Mukutmanipur Dam, the water was absorbed and no dam release was made. “But due to flood water generated from the uncontrolled catchments of Dwarakeshwar- Gandheshwari and Silabati in Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore, significant flood discharge reached in Chandrakona I, Chandrakona II, Daspur I and Ghatal in West Midnapore through Silabati River and at Arambag, Khanakul I and II in Hooghly,” said Bhunia.

At least 200,000 people have been affected and 188 villages have been marooned due to the flood situation in these areas. The state has already provided all possible assistance for relief and rehabilitation, it was learnt.