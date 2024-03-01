‘About 2K quintals of Middle East dates to reach Malda markets’

Malda markets are all set to have almost 2,000 quintals of dates from the Middle East on the occasion of Ramadan month to meet the huge demand for the dry fruits during the month of fasting observed by the Muslim community. Dates from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq have already been ordered by various traders of the district so far.

The first fast of Ramadan is assumed to be on March 12. It is said that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad was the first to eat dates to break his fast. In the way shown by him, even today people of the devout Muslim community break their fast in the month of Ramadan by eating dates.

Nabakumar Saha, secretary of Malda Fruit Merchants Association, said: “Now doctors also advise to eat two dates a day. The district has a monthly demand of nearly 50 tonnes or 500 quintals of dates. However, this demand increases four times during the month of fasting. Big date traders in the district import dates from Middle East countries. The fruits enter India via Mumbai Port and Jamnagar in Gujarat and are sent directly to the district from these 2 ports.” Subhan Sheikh, a member of English Bazar Controlled Market Association, said: “Dates are imported to India from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Egypt. Medjul, Ajwa, Miriam, Kalmi are excellent qualities of dates. These dates are sold at a price of Rs 650 to 1,400 per kg. There are also branded dates of ACA, Ford, Majafat, Al Hayat, Sahara, Rabbi, Pigrum, Palm sold in the markets as well. Besides, domestic dates are brought from Rajasthan.”

Rakesh Sarkar, a fruit seller of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Regulated Market, said: “The demand for Arabian dates in particular is skyrocketing. These dates have not yet started arriving in the Malda market. Some other dates are stocked and we are selling them now. Next week Arabian dates will hit the market and I have decided to procure at least 50 kg of Arabian dates. We make a good profit by selling dates.”