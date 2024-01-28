About 285 inspector-ranking officers moved

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police has transferred 285 inspector-ranking officers across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election.



According to sources, the transfers are a routine process of the state police and may not be primarily connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the list published by West Bengal Police on January 26, Inspector of Police, CID, Atish Chatterjee was posted as IC Baranagar Police Station, Inspector of Police CID Amit Kumar Mitra was posted as IC Baguiati Police Station and IC East Police Station Mani Shankar Sen Gupta was posted to IC Belur Police Station, amongst others.

Recently, IPS officer Rajeev Kumar was appointed as the acting Director General of West Bengal Police following the retirement of his predecessor Manoj Malviya. Kumar has been acting as the Principal Secretary of the state Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) department

since 2019.