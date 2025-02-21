About 278 sq km area around Gorumara National Park declared eco-sensitive zone

Jalpaiguri: After Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, a 278 sq km area surrounding Gorumara National Park has now been designated as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued an official notification identifying areas within a 1 km to 17 km radius of the park as eco-sensitive.

An emergency meeting of the district-level ESZ Committee, chaired by District Magistrate Shama Parveen, will be convened soon. The meeting will include the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and other departmental officials to discuss the implementation of the new regulations.

The government notification enforces a series of restrictions within the designated ESZ. Mining, stone transportation and stone crushing activities are strictly prohibited. Additionally, no new industries that could contribute to pollution will be permitted and the discharge of polluted water into rivers is banned. The establishment of new hydroelectric projects and sawmills is also restricted, with existing sawmills barred from expansion. The commercial use of firewood and polythene bags is strictly prohibited within the zone. Tourism-related activities are also subject to regulation. The notification states that within 1 km of the national park boundary, in areas such as Lataguri, Dhupjhora, Ramshai, Nagrakata and Meteli, no new permanent tourism cottages, resorts, or hotels can be constructed nor can existing ones be expanded. A new master plan, to be developed under the committee’s supervision, will outline the management of both existing and new tourism infrastructure. However, temporary small-scale eco-tourism activities may be permitted outside the park’s boundary, subject to committee approval.

The ESZ includes several critical areas such as Ramshai, Nagrakata, Uttar Kalamati, Kawagab, Bamandanga and Tandu. Tourist-centric locations, including North and South Dhupjhora, Chalsa Mahabari, East and West Batabari, Lataguri, Jhar Matiali and Uttar Matiali, also fall under the restricted zone.

Authorities have yet to disclose the immediate steps for implementing these regulations. Dwija Pratim Sen, DFO of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “Discussions are ongoing with the state forest department. The specific guidelines to be followed within the 1 km to 17 km radius will be addressed in the committee’s first meeting.” District Magistrate Shama Parveen, chairperson of the Eco-Sensitive Zone Committee, confirmed: “The first meeting of the Eco-Sensitive Zone Committee will be convened very soon to discuss the enforcement measures.”