About 2,500 yellow taxis to go off roads due to 15-yr service limit

Kolkata: The production of Ambassador cars has long been halted at Hind Motors. Meanwhile, the city is set to lose approximately 2,500 yellow taxis as they fall out of service due to their service limit of 15 years. Caught in this predicament, taxi organisations are now vocal in their demand to allow different models of cars to operate as taxis.

Kishore Ghosh, a 55-year-old taxi driver, has been driving for 35 years. He regularly reaches the taxi stand at Shyambazar Station by 6 am. “In just 29 days, this taxi will no longer be on the road,” says Ghosh, referring to the impending retirement of his vehicle. A total of about 2,500 taxis could soon disappear from the city’s streets. There are currently 12,000 yellow taxis in the city, of which around 5,500 are actively in operation post-lockdown. If 2,500 taxis are taken out of service, managing the demand with the remaining taxis will be extremely challenging, as each taxi supports about five families.

This puts many of them at risk of losing their livelihoods. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, taxi owners and union organisations are seeking to introduce other models of cars into the city’s taxi network. Nawal Kishore Srivastava, leader of the AITUC-affiliated taxi worker organisation, has written a letter to Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty. The letter outlines that as old taxis are being scrapped, the permits for taxi operations must remain intact, as it is no longer possible to purchase the same model, which is no longer in production.

Mumbai has set a precedent in this regard. Once, taxi operations in Mumbai began with Fiat’s Premier Padmini, but as time evolved, various models from different manufacturers now operate in the commercial capital. The Bengal Taxi Association has expressed its support for this proposal. This organisation had previously initiated the launch of the “Yatri Saathi” App for yellow taxis, which has already gained popularity. Now, to save the city’s iconic yellow taxis, the Bengal Taxi Association is convening a meeting with all stakeholders involved.