About 2,500 people attend special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: The special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp in Alipurduar has successfully been completed. On November 7 and 8, the Alipurduar district administration, in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Minister, selected areas in the district that have been affected by floods and established a total of 21 camps.



About 2500 people attended the camp over two days, with more than 1700 beneficiaries scheduled to receive services on November 21 and 22.

According to the district administration, the originally selected areas include those around six rivers, including Sankosh, Raidak, Kaljani, and Torsa in Alipurduar district. Enrollment was conducted for all government schemes, ranging from Khadya Sathi, Krishak Bandhu, Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha, EPIC card, Disability card, Student Credit Card, to caste certificates. Corrections for name, address or any mistakes in the documents were also addressed. Those who lost their documents will be provided with fresh copies, bringing relief to many. In addition to health check-ups for the general public, special camps were organised for cattle.

R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “The camp has ended very successfully. We chose several tea estates in remote areas and around certain rivers for the special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp. Around 2500 people attended the camp over two days. The administration has made special arrangements for those facing issues with Aadhaar cards and those seeking government services. All applications are currently being verified and services will be delivered on November 21 and 22.” Incidentally, on October 4, a glacial lake outburst resulted in the breaching of a dam of the Sikkim Urja hydel project in Chungthang in North Sikkim, causing widespread damage. The effects were felt in the contiguous areas of Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts, where the rise in water levels triggered a flood.

Additionally, during the three months of monsoon in the mountains of Bhutan, two districts, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in the plains, were affected by floods. Tea gardens in Alipurduar suffered extensive damage and farmers in Cooch Behar faced difficulties.

On November 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the government’s plan to set up a special ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp for the victims in these four districts.