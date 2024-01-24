About 2500 cops to be deployed in & around Red Road for Republic Day

The city police have geared up to strengthen security across the city on the occasion of Republic Day with 2500 police personnel to be deployed in and around Red Road on Friday to keep a strict vigil so that no untoward incident takes place.

On Friday, the Red Road and its adjacent areas have been divided into 17 zones and 125 sectors. About 22 senior police officers from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) rank and 42 Assistant Commissioners (AC) will be there to supervise the security in Red Road and its adjacent areas.

As several noted personalities will be present at the Republic Day Parade, drones will be used to keep a close watch on the venue. Three Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be there in strategic points around Red Road while 10 sandbag bunkers have been set up from where cops will keep a close vigil. 12 motorcycle patrolling teams will patrol the area till the programme concludes. A strict vigil will be maintained from 10 watch towers. The bomb and dog squads will also be on high alert. Additional Commissioner of Police II, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar will look after the whole arrangement of the security.

Eight Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) will be stationed in the strategic points in the city. Traffic movement on 13 roads, including Hospital Road, Lovers Lane Casurina Avenue, Queensway, Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway), Plassey Gate Road, Dufferin Road and Outram Road will be suspended from 5.30 am till the Republic Day Parade is over.

Though normal vehicular movement on Mayo Road will not be allowed, only the cars with stickers, specially issued for the Republic Day programme. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed on R R Avenue, Government Place West between R R Avenue and Esplanade Row West, Chowringhee Road, J. L Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Strand Road, Saint Georges Gate Road between Napier Road and Kingsway, Queensway and Outram Road. These traffic restrictions are being enforced in addition to the existing restrictions.

Apart from security arrangements on Friday, Kolkata Police has already started keeping a strict vigil on the hotels to gather information about the boarders and who have booked the rooms for upcoming days. Also, all the police stations have been directed to keep a close watch in the shopping malls, metro stations and other crowded places within their respective jurisdictions. Meanwhile, ahead of Republic Day, Eastern Railway has increased vigilance by deploying Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to conduct round the clock monitoring of stations, train compartments, tracks and other strategic points. These preventive checks are being conducted especially at vulnerable zones to ensure no disrupting

activity harming passenger safety occurs.

In Sealdah Division, the security team has been designated at different points to conduct searches. Luggage scanners and sniffer dogs are being used across the division. Similarly, security checks in Howrah Division have also been stepped up. Anti-sabotage drives are being conducted at stations, including Azimganj, Ambika Kalna, Sainthia, Barddhaman, Nalhati and Howrah, amongst others. Any suspected material is being checked, round-the-clock patrolling on the Railway track is continuing with special emphasis on night ambush, a Railway official said, while adding, RPF at Malda and Asansol Divisions are also monitoring every corner.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway also increased its security for the Republic Day celebration. Intensive security and anti-sabotage checking are being conducted by RPF, Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) teams and Dog Squad at different stations and in trains. SIB and CIB staff have also been deployed in plain clothes to keep a watch on suspicious persons on the platforms. Mock drills have been conducted to check preparedness and alertness of RPF personnel. Parking areas and rail yards are also being checked. A Special team has been formed to guard these utilities.