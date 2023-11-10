About 21 new filariasis cases reported in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: About 21 new cases of filariasis have been reported in Jalpaiguri district, bringing the total number of infections in the district to 47 this year.



The district Health department has launched a comprehensive initiative to combat the disease-carrying Culex mosquitoes and has commenced treatment for the affected individuals.

The rise in filariasis cases, following outbreaks of dengue and malaria, has raised concerns for the district Health department. Proactive measures, including night surveys in various areas, have already been initiated.

Rahul Sarkar, entomologist at the Jalpaiguri district Health department, explained: “Surveys are conducted in the area from 8 am till midnight because Culex mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting the disease, are active during this time. Programmes have been implemented in affected areas to control Culex mosquitoes.”

About 26 cases of filariasis were diagnosed in June and July this year from blood tests of 480 students in the district.

Subsequently, a comprehensive survey was launched in 20 locations across seven blocks and three municipalities in September, involving the collection of blood samples from 5700 people, with the recent report confirming 21 additional cases.

Dr Asim Halder, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH), stated: “The report identifies 21 more individuals infected with filariasis with 16 residing in Banarhat and 5 in Nagrakata. The age group of the infected is between 20 and 60 years. Filariasis causes swelling of body parts. A resting state test can diagnose this disease. That is why this survey is being conducted during night time. It is a mosquito-borne disease. The programme will continue for the next two months.”