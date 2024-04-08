About 200 families leave BJP & join TMC

BALURGHAT: Around 200 families left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday in the presence of the party candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha seat Biplab Mitra.



This programme was held at Harirampur. After that Mitra handed over the TMC flag to the families.

Mitra said that this joining will undoubtedly strengthen the party before the Lok Sabha elections.

“They will work with us and will be involved in the party’s campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. They wanted to join our team for a long time. On Monday, the joining process was completed. They joined our party following their dissatisfaction at the BJP party.” Accusing the BJP and Balurghat Lok Sabha candidate Sukanta Majumdar, Mitra said: “Sukanta Majumdar and the top BJP leaders of Bengal are forcing the Central government to harass Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in various ways. They are creating pressure on the Centre to take her into the ED or the CBI custody but their purpose will not succeed. They are forgetting that if Mamata Banerjee is taken into custody, the entire Bengal will be on fire and the BJP will not have the power to extinguish that fire.”

“The outgoing Lok Sabha MP of Balurghat has not done any work in the last five years. If he wanted, he could have developed the district a lot. Now he is trying to win votes based on false propaganda. His purpose will not succeed at all. Voters are not that stupid. They will not make another mistake and send the wrong person to Delhi again,” added Mitra.