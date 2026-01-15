About 200 BLOs submit resignation from SIR work in Farakka

Kolkata: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls triggered a major crisis in Farakka block of Murshidabad district, where reportedly around 200 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) collectively submitted resignation from SIR-related work, alleging procedural confusion, frequent changes in instructions and fear of wrongful deletion of genuine voters’ names. Though reports said the resignations are not accepted yet.

According to protesting BLOs, instructions were repeatedly altered, often conveyed informally, leaving field-level officials uncertain about accountability. “We are being asked to follow directions that are not part of the written guidelines. If errors occur, BLOs alone will be blamed,” one officer reportedly said, adding that compressed timelines made mandatory multiple home visits impossible.

The Farakka unrest comes amid growing discontent among BLOs elsewhere. In Mangalkote block of East Burdwan, BLOs from 236 booths reportedly submitted a deputation to the Election Commission, warning of mass resignation over alleged discrepancies in voter lists, lack of clarity in directives and concerns over personal liability.

In a related development in Howrah district, 17 Booth Level Officers submitted resignations simultaneously during an SIR hearing in the Domjur area.

The officers, deployed in the rural Panchayat zones, said they had been working on SIR for over two months but were overwhelmed by frequent and changing instructions, often issued via WhatsApp, which they said confused voters and increased their workload. The resigning BLOs also claimed repeated directives were eroding public trust in the process and taking a toll on their mental and physical well-being, forcing them to step down from their duties.

The controversy has drawn sharp political reactions. On the same day The Trinamool Congress accused the EC of bypassing its own written norms. The party alleged that “EC guidelines in West Bengal were quietly overridden through informal WhatsApp instructions,” claiming that deadlines were advanced, verification timelines compressed and voters marked absent “before the legally mandated period expired.”

The party warned that such off-record changes amounted to “silent disenfranchisement,” and demanded accountability.

The agitation in Farakka also witnessed effigy burning and vandalisation at the local BDO office, prompting administrative intervention.

The Block Development Officer has filed a FIR regarding this vandalisation.