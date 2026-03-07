About 200 BJP workers join Trinamool in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activity has intensified in Sandeshkhali, where several leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Among those who switched sides was Deepali Mukulia, who had earlier joined the BJP by accepting the party flag from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday, she took the TMC flag from state Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda at a party programme.

According to Trinamool leaders, around 200 BJP workers and supporters, including 41 office-bearers and local leaders, joined the ruling party along with her.

The inductions took place during a TMC protest meeting in the area. Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda was the main speaker at the event.

Party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, organisational district president Liton, and MLA Sukumar Mahato were also present on the stage along with other leaders.

Commenting on the development, Hansda said Mukulia had earlier taken the BJP flag from the Prime Minister after being “misled” by the party.

“She did take the BJP flag from Narendra Modi. But the BJP had misled them. Over time, the people of Sandeshkhali realised the reality behind those claims,” the minister told the media.

Hansda added that people in the area were now convinced that only the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the everyday concerns of citizens.