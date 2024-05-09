About 20 people injured in bus-truck collision

Cooch Behar: A road accident, on Thursday, in Mathabhanga left at least 20 people injured when a passenger bus and a cargo truck collided head-on.



The incident took place in the Navjeevan Sangha area of the Mathabhanga-Cooch Behar State Highway. Twenty passengers, including men, women and children, sustained injuries along with the truck driver. Promptly, locals rushed to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to Mathabhanga Subdivision Hospital for treatment.

Mathabhanga Police Station was notified immediately. A passenger on the bus recounting the horror stated that while crossing an e-rickshaw parked on the side of the road in the Navjeevan Sangha area, the collision occurred with a truck travelling in the opposite direction Hospital sources confirmed 20 injuries, with four still undergoing treatment at Mathabhanga Subdivision Hospital.

One critically-injured person was referred to Cooch Behar, while the rest were discharged after receiving initial treatment.