About 20 mail, express trains cancelled

Kolkata: Twenty mail, express and passenger trains have been cancelled while several other mail and express trains were either diverted or short-terminated due to the commissioning work of the third line between Chatra and Murarai.



For the work, mega traffic and power will be taken in the Rampurhat-Sahibganj section.

On Thursday DRM, Howrah of Eastern Railway (ER) held a press conference where he emphasised on the significance of infrastructure enhancements. He further informed that a plan has been made for pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works on the Rampurhat-Sahibganj section, which will take place from December 10 and will conclude on December 21.

For the work 20 trains, including North Bengal-bound trains like, Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express, Howrah-Jaynagar Express, Howrah-Azimganj Kaviguru and Howrah-Gaya Express etc. were cancelled.

DRM further informed that many trains from both the Howrah and Sealdah divisions will be diverted and short-terminated. These apart, two express trains have been rescheduled. Up Digha-Malda Town Express will be rescheduled from Digha at 03:30 am on December 15, instead of 11:55 pm on December 14. Also, the Down Malda Town-Surat Express will be rescheduled from Malda Town at 2:25 pm instead of 12:25 pm on December 16.