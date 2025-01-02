About 20 injured as bus overturns

Cooch Behar: Around 20 people were injured when a bus overturned en route to a picnic on Wednesday morning in the Kal Pani area of Madhupur Gram Panchayat, Cooch Behar-II block.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, carrying students and their families, lost control and fell in a pond. According to local sources, the bus, hired for the trip, was heading towards Gorubathan with around 40 passengers onboard. The accident took place near Bhular Bazar in Madhupur Gram Panchayat. Local residents quickly responded, rescuing the injured and transporting them to the Pundibari Primary Health Centre.

Three individuals, reported to be in critical condition, were admitted to the health centre for further treatment. The remaining passengers were discharged after receiving first aid.

The Pundibari Police Station was informed and promptly arrived at the scene. Authorities later retrieved the bus from the pond with the help of local residents. Najrul Islam, a local resident who witnessed the incident, said: “Early in the morning, I heard a loud noise and rushed out to find the bus had fallen into the pond. There were about 40 people onboard. We worked together to rescue them and sent the injured to the hospital. The group was planning to go to Gorubathan for a picnic. Unfortunately, the poor condition of the road caused the accident. The administration needs to address this issue urgently.”