About 1L people register for old age pension after Abhishek’s pledge

: Following Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s recent announcement that 70,000 eligible individuals under his Parliamentary Constituency will get “hassle free” old age pension, nearly 1 lakh people have registered to avail the facility with more than 200 assistance centres set up across the constituency for streamlining the process.

Trinamool Congress, through a social media post on Wednesday, claimed that “the overwhelming response reflects the deep-rooted trust and appreciation for this noble initiative. The number of applicants has already gone up much beyond the figure of 70,000 which was earlier announced.” Sources said that Banerjee has given clear instruction that all the individuals should be able to avail this service without any difficulties.

“Abhishek Banerjee has now promised pensions even for newly registered individuals. Addressing a public gathering in Falta on November 10, Shri @abhishekaitc assured old age pensions to 70,000 eligible individuals of Diamond Harbour. The subsequent establishment of MP Assistance Centres, dedicated to streamlining the registration process, has surpassed all expectations,” Trinamool Congress wrote in a post on X.

Following the instruction of Banerjee, around 203 assistant centres or camps have been set up across Diamond Harbour Constituency. These kiosks-cum-camps are facilitating the process to ensure that the eligible people can apply for the old age pension scheme without a hassle. Senior citizens from Diamond Harbour, who are the beneficiaries of the old age pension scheme and are unable to visit camps, will get the facilities at their doorsteps as Banerjee has already instructed the volunteers to visit the houses of these people.

Abhishek had earlier announced that if any senior citizens fail to avail of the benefits by December 31, he will pay the amount to the beneficiaries in a phased manner after January 1, 2024.

“In a groundbreaking move, just days before Kali Puja, Shri @abhishekaitc announced disbursement of funds to the registrants of the old-age pension scheme. Like a true leader of his people, he turned his promise into reality to provide financial assistance to 70,000 elderly people and remains resolute and committed to achieving the same,” read a Trinamool Congress’ post on social media.