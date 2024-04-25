About 19K school job losers ‘likely to be eligible recruits’: Bengal SSC

Kolkata: Claiming that it had provided the Calcutta High Court lists of around 5,300 appointees from the 2016 school recruitment panel whose appointments were suspect, the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) on Thursday stated that the remaining 19,000-odd teachers were “likely to be eligible”.



According to reports, the commission also stated that it believed that the 19,000 teachers, whose appointments also stand cancelled due to the High Court judgment, “might have met the necessary qualification criteria as laid down by the appointing authorities”.

Bengal SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said: “We submitted before the court lists of candidates where anomalies in recruitment were found. These lists were based on two specific irregularities in recruitment, namely Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet manipulation and rank jumps. The total number of such candidates for Groups C and D and teachers for classes IX-X and XI-XII was around 5,300.”

The claim came after a judgment of Calcutta High Court on Monday scrapping 25,753 appointments.