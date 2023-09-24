‘About 195 solar lights to be installed on Torsa Bridge before Puja’

Cooch Behar: Torsa Bridge near Cooch Behar city will soon be illuminated before the Puja. The North Bengal Development department will install 195 solar lights from Harin Chara to the approach road via Torsa Bridge.



North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha has confirmed that the installation of these solar lights will cost approximately Rs 2 crore and that the project will be completed before the Puja festivities.

The Torsa Bridge spans 300 metres over the Harin Chara Torsa River, serving as a crucial route from Cooch Behar city to Dinhata and Mathabhanga. Thousands of vehicles cross this bridge daily.

Despite having lights initially, they have fallen into disrepair over the years, plunging the bridge into darkness after dusk. This lack of lighting has led to various accidents, big and small, over time.

The residents of Cooch Behar have long been demanding the installation of street lights on this bridge.

Guha also highlighted that solar lights are being used to eliminate billing issues. The installation of these solar lights will commence in the coming days and will be completed before the Puja festival, as confirmed by the minister.

A local driver, Mostaque Ahmed, said: “We use this road daily for passenger transportation, and darkness on the bridge has been a challenge. However, the installation of solar lights will greatly benefit everyone.”