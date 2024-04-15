About 18 trains to remain cancelled at Dum Dum Junction

Kolkata: Around 18 trains will remain cancelled for ballastless track strengthening and maintenance work at Platform number 5 of Dum Dum Junction from April 18 to May 7.



Trains cancelled include Majerhat-Barasat, Hasnabad-Dumdum Junction, Dum Dum Junction-Gobardanga, Gobardanga-Sealdah and Majerhat-Habra, amongst others. Eastern Railway has also announced shortening and change of routes of several trains as well.

In March, a total of 143 trains were cancelled for the non-interlocking work at one of the busiest junctions in Sealdah suburban suburban section, Dum Dum Junction. The cancellations have been made to replace the existing Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) System at Dum Dum which was commissioned in 1996 with Electronic Interlocking System. According to authorities, installation required 52-hour non-interlocking work for which train services had to be cancelled or regulated in the suburban sections over Sealdah-Barrackpore and Naihati section as well as Sealdah-Dum Dum Cantonment section. There was no EMU movement between Dum Dum and Kolkata stations with limited services between Tala and Majerhat Circular section.