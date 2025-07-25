‘About 17 people killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes’

Kolkata: About 17 people died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in various districts on Thursday. It was learnt that around nine people died in Bankura, six in Burdwan and one each from Purulia and South Dinajpur districts. Many have been injured.

The victims, mostly were farmers working the fields at the time of the incidents.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three days, the state government has alerted seven South Bengal districts. Fishermen have been asked not to voyage into the sea. According to sources, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has asked the District Magistrates (DMs) of East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, West Midnapore, Jhargram to be alert. State Irrigation and Disaster Management departments have been urged to monitor the situation and to give necessary advice to the DMs.

According to the weather office prediction, these districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next couple of days. A low-pressure area formed over the north Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning and lay over central parts of north Bay of Bengal at around 8.30 am. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height. “It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards West Bengal & adjoining North Odisha coasts during the next 48 hours,” the IMD stated.

Under the influence of the weather system, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over districts of South Bengal during the next 2-3 days.

“On Friday, light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over South Bengal with Heavy to Very Rainfall (07-20 cm) at a few places associated with extremely heavy rainfall more than 20 cm at one or two places very likely to occur over Bankura and West Midnapore districts. Jhargram, East Midnapore, Purulia, Hooghly and South 24-Parganas districts will receive heavy rainfall,” MeT office said.