About 16 vehicle location tracking device makers enlisted with state so far

kolkata: The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Friday conducted a meeting with the Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) manufacturers with an aim to include as many manufacturers for the fitment of the device. According to an official, involvement of more manufacturers would help in moderation of pricing. The deadline for the fitment of VLTD in commercial vehicles is May 31.



Till now, at least 16 VLTD manufacturers have been enlisted. In the first round, at least ten companies were empanelled, while in the second round two companies were empanelled and in the third round four companies were empanelled.

According to a senior official, the manufacturers whose device failed due to technical glitches will be given time till May 19 to apply again after repairing work is done.

Earlier the fitment of the device and panic buttons cost around Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. The heads of associations which deal with commercial vehicles had raised issues with regards to the price. Subsequently, meetings were held in the presence of the manufacturers with the state minister. The transport department had asked the manufacturers to keep the cost at a reasonable range.

As more manufacturers were empanelled, the cost of the device and its fitment came down to Rs 7,500.

Moreover, the deadline for VLTD fitment has been extended to May 31. Earlier it was March 31.

Operators are asked to install the device and panic buttons by the extended date.