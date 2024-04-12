About 16 injured in road mishap

Raiganj: About 16 persons were injured when a bike on which two youths were travelling had a head-on collision with a car carrying passengers on National Highway 34 at Rupahar under Raiganj Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Thursday. Due to the impact of the collision, both the vehicles overturned on the road. Reportedly, the passengers were going from Bilashpur in Raiganj to Sahadullapur in Malda. The injured were rescued and admitted to Raiganj Medical

College & Hospital, police said.