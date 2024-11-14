About 16 engines pressed into action to douse fire near Lord’s More

Kolkata: Within 24 hours of the fire incident at Kalikapur, another major fire broke out on Wednesday at a market near Lord’s More triggering panic among the residents.

The fire was doused after almost three hours with the help of 16 fire tenders. No injury was reported till Wednesday night.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 3 pm, a fire broke out at a marketplace styled as Sandhyabazar near Lord’s More on Prince Anwar Shah Road. At first, the fire was spotted in one shanty which started spreading soon.

Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Initially seven fire tenders were pressed into action. When the intensity of the fire started to increase, nine more fire tenders were added to the fleet.

As the shanties were full of inflammable materials, initially firefighters faced difficulties while dousing the flames.

Though the fire was controlled around 4:30 pm, fire erupted in several pockets at the spot.

Around 5:30 pm the fire was doused. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are yet to be ascertained.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday around 5:50 pm a fire broke out at Kalikapur in Mukundapur area as well.

The fire aggravated and gutted four more shanties. Multiple gas cylinders have reportedly exploded.