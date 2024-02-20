About 15K tea workers in North Bengal to get financial aid

Alipurduar: More than 15,000 workers from 16 tea gardens in North Bengal are set to receive Financial Assistance for Workers of Lockout Industries (FAWLI).

During a government distribution programme on December 10 at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced: “If any tea garden is closed for more than one month, the state government will start FAWLI from now on.” This announcement was swiftly implemented by the state Labour department.

Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, the department made the decision in their latest meeting on FAWLI. During the meeting, it was decided that Rungmook Cedar, Moonda Kotee, Chongtong, Nagri, Peshok, Ambootia in Darjeeling, Trihana in Siliguri, Sonali, Bamandanga, Samsing in Jalpaiguri district, Dalsingpara, Dalmore, Kalchini, Raimatang, Dhekalapara, Ramjhora tea gardens in Alipurduar district would fall under FAWLI.

Workers from these 16 tea estates need to apply for FAWLI in a specific manner and application forms are already being collected from the office of the Labour department from February 19. The deadline for submitting applications is February 29. Nakul Sonar, chairman of Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, stated: “We welcome the decision of the state government. Workers will get Rs 1500 per month. The state government ensures this guarantee. Likewise, the state Cabinet has started efforts to open every garden. As the garden is closed. Many gardens have also been opened.”

The FAWLI scheme is a purely humanitarian initiative by the state government for workers in the industrial sector. FAWLI was previously implemented after six months. However, under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this time it has been reduced to one month.

In total, 15,274 families of tea workers across 16 tea gardens have received relief. Prakash Chik Baraik, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, stated: “I myself am a tea plantation worker. Thanks to the Chief Minister. FAWLI will give health to the tea garden workers. Also, we have taken initiatives to open every closed garden quickly.”