About 158 bureaucrats reshuffled in state

Kolkata: The state government has reshuffled 158 bureaucrats in the state that include 121 WBCS officers and 37 IAS officers.



Around 26 WBCS officers have been posted as SDOs while 37 have been given the charge of Additional District Magistrates (ADMs). About 58 of them have been transferred to various administrative departments.

According to sources, a majority of these officers have completed three years in the same post and so the state government has effected their transfer with the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held next year.

Among the IAS officers, 13 who have been holding the charge as ADMs have been posted as joint secretaries in different government departments. About 10 IAS officers acting as OSDs have been transferred in districts as SDOs. Special Secretary of state Transport department Shashank Sethi has been made the Director in the same department. Priti Goel, who has been recently appointed as District Magistrate Darjeeling has been given the additional charge of GTA Principal Secretary.

Howrah Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner Dhawal Jain was stripped of his additional charge of ADM.