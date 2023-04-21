About 15 suffering from diarrhea admitted to hospitals in Purulia-Asansol region

KOLKATA: Many people from Purulia and Asansol regions have been affected with diarrhea with at least 15 being admitted to hospitals. An 11-year-old girl dentified as Gayetri Pramanik reportedly died.



Napitpara area under ward 17 in Purulia has been the worst-hit as many of the people are affected with diarrhea. Pramanik was admitted to the hospital with vomiting and abdominal pain.

The district health officials and the representatives from the local civic body visited the affected areas. The cause of diarrhea is yet to be ascertained.

It was learnt that a few patients came to the same hospital with abdominal pain and vomiting a couple of days back. At least eight people were admitted to hospital in Asansol’s Barabani block.