About 15 overhead water reservoirs in Salt Lake to get an overhaul soon

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to overhaul 15 overhead water reservoirs soon to continue uninterrupted water supply in Salt Lake.



According to sources, the water reservoirs had gone through minor repairs in past years but overhaul maintenance of those were not done for over 20 years. The reservoirs which were constructed during the setting up of Salt Lake in the 1980s are facing several issues like chunks falling apart, pumps getting out of order often and other technical glitches.

The 15 water reservoirs in Salt Lake cater to about 26,000 households daily with each of the reservoirs having a capacity of 1.2 lakh gallons.

During the overhaul, the reservoirs will undergo both civil and electro-mechanical work. The aim is to overhaul the reservoirs to ensure that they operate at their full capacity under the AMRUT scheme.

“The overhead water reservoirs are in working condition but we were facing several issues with allied equipment in most of them. Thus it has been decided to overhaul all the reservoirs,” said Tulsi Sinha Roy, Member-Mayor-in-Council (MMiC), Water of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.