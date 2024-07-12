About 15 kids fall sick as lightning strikes tree in school

Kolkata: At least 15 children fell ill when lightning struck a tree inside the compound of a school in Murshidabad district on Thursday, an official said.



The students fell ill due to flashes and the deafening sound of the lightning, the official said.

The students of Bhagirathpur High School in Domkal fell sick when the lightning struck the tree next to the building of the institution, he said.They were immediately taken to the Domkal Super Speciality Hospital by local people, school authorities and some of the guardians. The children were in stable condition but in a state of shock and to be discharged after observation, the official added.With agency inputs