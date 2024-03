ALIPURDUAR: The Falakata police station apprehended three individuals and recovered 15 motorbikes.

Y Raghuvamshi, the district Superintendent of Police, stated: “In the recent string of motorcycle thefts over the past two months, the police have apprehended a total of three suspects and recovered 15 stolen bikes.

Among them, seven bikes were reported stolen from the Falakata area. Further investigation is ongoing.”