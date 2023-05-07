About 1.4K pilgrims undergo 2-day training for Haj in Malda

malda: At least 1400- almost twice as many pilgrims than last year have undergone training for Haj at the Malda College Auditorium under the English Bazar police station this year. The training programme was arranged by the district Minority Affairs department for two days, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. This training is to make them aware of how to stay safe and have a smooth pilgrimage on foreign soil. These pilgrims will also be vaccinated for their travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Haj may begin by the last week of June this year.



District Minority Officer Maniruddin Farooqui said: “There was a ban on Haj for children and the elderly in previous years. This year, the number of pilgrims in Malda district has almost doubled due to the lifting of this ban. Two trainers have been brought from the Calcutta Haj Committee. Hajj pilgrims will be given vaccines on May 8. Malda sadar pilgrims will be given vaccines at Mahishmati Islamia Arabia Madrasa premises.” Saudi Arabia has relaxed the Haj restrictions a lot. India’s quota of pilgrims has increased. 1 lakh 39 thousand 554 pilgrims from India are getting the opportunity to circumambulate the Holy Kaaba. They will travel from several states of the country to Hajj by plane from May. The first flight from Kolkata to Mecca will depart on May 21.

According to the State Hajj Committee, 10,135 people are going to Haj from Bengal this year. However, Bengal was given a quota of 19,976. It seems that the number of pilgrims in West Bengal has decreased due to the increase in expenses.

Haj includes Tawaf or circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba, standing in the Minaret field, throwing stones at the Jamarat symbolizing Satan, running in the Safa-Marwa field, sacrifice. Care will be taken to ensure that these religious rules are strictly observed by the devotees. The West Bengal government is arranging training for the pilgrims of each district.