About 143 trains cancelled for non-interlocking works

Kolkata: A total of 143 trains have been cancelled for the non-interlocking work at one of the busiest junctions in the Sealdah suburban section, Dum Dum Junction, which started on Saturday and will continue until 4 am on March 18.

Earlier, the work was postponed due to the dates coinciding with examinations.

The cancellations have been made to replace the existing Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) System at Dum Dum which was commissioned in 1996 with Electronic Interlocking System. According to authorities, installation requires 52 hours of non-interlocking work. For which train services had to be cancelled or regulated in the suburban sections over Sealdah-Barrackpore; Naihati section as well as Sealdah-Dum Dum Cantonment section.

There will be no EMU movement between Dum Dum and Kolkata stations with limited services between Tala and Majerhat Circular section.

Over Sealdah Division, 749 EMU trains will run out of 892 trains, while all Sealdah — Bangaon and Sealdah — Krisnanagar Matrubhumi locals will run as general trains.

About 37 per cent EMUs will remain cancelled and 46 will be short-terminated.

Three non-reserved Mail was cancelled. Train services in the Sealdah South section also remain unaffected, Eastern Railway authorities stated.