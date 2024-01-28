About 1,428 held ahead of Republic Day

Kolkata: In three days ahead of Republic Day, Kolkata Police (KP) arrested 1,428 people for disorderly conduct, out of which 476 arrests were made on January 25 and 952 arrests were made on January 23 and January 24.



Out of the 476 arrests on January 25, 470 were made by police stations under the divisions of Kolkata Police and six by DD, while out of 952 arrests on January 23 and 24, 940 were made by police stations and 12 by DD.

For the Republic Day celebrations, security was tightened in the city by KP to ensure no untoward incidents occurred on January 26. While ensuring the same, checks were made at different points by the police which led to the seizure of 354.08 litres of liquor in two days, including 110.4 litres seized on January 25 and 243.68 litres seized on the ensuing night of January 23 and January 24.

The police had conducted checks at various hotels, bars and restaurants on the mentioned days. A total of 331 hotels and bars were checked on January 25, which included 272 by divisions and 59 by DD. On January 23 and January 24, 720 hotels and bars were checked out of which 587 were by divisions and 133 were by DD. Similarly, a total of 404 restaurants were checked in three days.

Meanwhile, on the ensuing night of January 23 and January 24, 535 traffic prosecutions were made, which included 80 for pillion without a helmet, 127 for ‘rider without helmet’, 109 for rash driving, 99 for drunken driving and 120 for other reasons.

On January 25 night, 271 traffic prosecutions took place. It included 43 for pillion riders without helmets, 81 for riders without helmets, 52 for rash driving, 48 for drunken driving and 47 for other reasons.