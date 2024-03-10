About 140 schools get over Rs 6 cr for post-Covid repairs

Jalpaiguri: The renovation work of 140 schools that had suffered damage during the prolonged closure due to the Covid pandemic, is set to commence. The state Education department has allocated Rs 6 crore 27 lakh for this initiative. The Jalpaiguri District Primary School Council (DPSC) initiated the renovation work through a ceremony at Suniti Bala Sadar Primary School in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.



Laiksha Mohan Roy, Chairman of DPSC, stated: “Tenders and work orders for the renovation of school infrastructure have already been issued. All the agencies responsible for the renovations have been instructed to complete the work within

two months.” According to sources within the District Primary School Council, the closure of schools during Covid led to significant damage to the infrastructure of many primary schools in the district, including broken balconies, doors and windows in some schools, as well as well as damage of the utensils and ovens used to cook mid day meals. While urgent renovations have been undertaken in several schools before their reopening, there are still pending tasks in some institutions. The current initiative targets the renovation of 140 schools with the allocated funds. Among these, there are 70 schools in Rajganj Block, 9 in Nagrakata Block, 12 in Banarhat, 15 in Matiali, 14 in Kranti, 14 in Maynaguri, 7 in Dhupguri and 8 in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.

Chairman Laiksha Mohan Roy, school Principal Arup Dey, Engineer Himadri Dubey and representatives from the District Primary School Council were among those present at the ceremony.