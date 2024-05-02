About 14 students clinch 1st to 10th rank from North Bengal

Siliguri: North Bengal districts shone in the Madhyamik examination this year with many of the rank holders emerging from this region. Kalimpong district had the highest pass percentage rate with 96.88 per cent. About 14 students have clinched the first to tenth rank from North Bengal. South Dinajpur has the highest number with 7 among the 13. Chandrachur Sen of Cooch Behar clinched the top spot in the West Bengal Secondary Examination 2024 with an impressive score of 693 out of 700. Asif Kamal, a student of Mathabhanga High School in Cooch Behar, secured the seventh rank with 687 marks.



Udayan Prosad of South Dinajpur ranked 3rd in the state with an impressive score of 691. Balurghat High School in South Dinajpur saw four students placed in the state merit list this year, reflecting the institution’s dedication to academic excellence. In addition to Udayan, Krishanu Saha (688 marks with 98.29 per cent) secured sixth position, Saatwata De (687 marks with 98.14 per cent) secured seventh position and Rounak Ghosh (685 marks with 97.86 per cent) secured ninth position in the state merit list, all from Balurghat High School.

Two students from Balurghat Girls High School, Abritti Ghatak and Arpit Ghosh (687 marks with 98.14 per cent) placed in the seventh position and one from Baul Parameshwar High School Ashmita Chakraborty (685 marks with 97.86 per cent) placed in ninth position in the merit list. Around 4 students of Mozampur HSSB High School under Kaliachak Police Station, Malda have etched their name in the merit list. Their names are Sahabuddin Ali, who ranked 6th by scoring 688 marks; Bishal Chandra Mandal and Aminul Islam both scored 685 and ranked 9th along with Bishal Mandal who secured the 10th position by getting 684 numbers. Bhowmi Sarkar, a student of Raiganj Girls’ Higher Secondary School of North Dinajpur, secured the 10th position. She has obtained a total of 684 marks. She is a resident of Purbasa para in Ward 13 of Raiganj Municipality.

In Kalimpong district, the pass rate for male students was 96.79 per cent, while for female students it was 96.97 per cent. Out of 1375 male students, 1370 were successful and 1617 female students emerged successful out of 1619 students. In Darjeeling district, of 6,713 male students, 6,684 passed. Out of 8,244 female students, 8,207 students passed. The total pass rate was 82.27 per cent. In Jalpaiguri district, 9824 male students passed out of 9890 students and 12519 female students passed out of 12611 students. The total pass percentage was 73.09 per cent.

In Alipurduar, 6589 male students passed out of 6640, 8029 female students passed out of 8071, the total pass percentage was 76.38 per cent.

In Malda district, 19013 male students qualified out of 19120 students, 23555 female students qualified out of 23765 students. Total pass percentage stood at 81.46 per cent.

In Cooch Behar, 13405 male students became successful out of 13498 students. 15871 female students qualified out of 16018 students. The total pass percentage was 83.91 per cent.

In North Dinajpur, 11392 male students emerged successful out of 11495 students. 17391 female students qualified out of 17690 students. The total pass percentage was 75.47 per cent. In South Dinajpur, 6718 male students became successful out of 6756 students. 7845 female students became successful out of 7896 students. The total pass percentage was 78.33 per cent.