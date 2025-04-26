About 131 drugs labelled sub-stand across nation

Kolkata: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in its monthly quality review in March, has labelled 131 drugs and formulations as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and named the brands for which it found spurious samples. However, it has not named the drugmakers.

Of the 131 drug samples found as NSQ, 70 were identified by Central drug laboratories, while 61 were tested at state laboratories. According to sources, around 47 drugs failed in the drug testing lab in Kolkata. These drugs include those meant for high blood pressure, high sugar, cholesterol, vitamins. The NSQ list includes batches of painkillers containing combinations of paracetamol with diclofenac and aceclofenac, as well as fixed drug combinations (FDCs) prescribed for conditions such as hypertension, heart diseases, acidity, fever and stomach ulcers. One of the popular hypertension medication brands Telma 40 samples were found to be spurious in raids across locations.

The Union Health Ministry, in a note, said that the spurious drug sample was identified from Bengal, adding that it was manufactured by an unauthorised entity using the brand name owned by another company. “The matter is under investigation and action will be taken according to rules,” the Ministry note added recently.