About 1300 kg of illegal firecrackers seized

Kolkata: Ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, around 1300 kilogram illegal firecrackers were seized and three persons from various places on Wednesday following raids conducted in areas under the Howrah Police Commissionerate.



To ensure that these festive days are noise and pollution-free, the Howrah Police Commissionerate has been cracking down against illegal and banned firecrackers. During one such raid, Jagdishpur OP and Liluah Police Station seized around 1300 kilogram of illegal firecrackers

on Wednesday.

According to an official, legal action is being taken against law violators. Meanwhile, cops across the city and Bidhannagar have started visiting schools to teach students the implications of bursting illegal crackers. They will also be campaigning for the use of green crackers during the festive days.

A news agency reported that Lalbazar has issued an SOP for all OCs to take action against the bursting of illegal firecrackers. They have reportedly ordered OCs to hold regular raids. Moreover, they have been asked to meet residents of various apartments and encourage them to help the police.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will assist police and administration in screening fireworks and firecrackers sold in the markets.

The WBPCB personnel will check those sold in government-approved cracker markets to ensure they do not violate the limits fixed for sound and air pollution. The cracker market, where green firecrackers will be sold, will begin at Maidan and elsewhere from November 6.

The pollution control body personnel will also check to ensure that the packets carry the mandatory QR code, which certifies that the fireworks have certificates from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and are manufactured by registered firework units.