About 13 candidates file nominations from Balurghat LS seat

BALURGHAT: Out of 13 candidates who submitted their nominations from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.



From March 28 to April 4, the nomination for Balurghat seat was held at the district administrative building

in Balurghat.

TMC candidate Biplab Mitra has Rs 65,000 in cash while his wife has Rs 80,500. The gold owned by Mitra amounts to Rs 5,35,734 while his wife has about Rs 33,50,000 gold in her name. The total immovable property of Biplab Mitra is Rs 51,60,211 and that of his wife’s is Rs 60,98,321.

In the affidavit filed by Mitra, it has been shown that he has a building in Buniadpur and an uncultivable land in Rajibpur (Gangarampur Block) in his name. Besides, there is a flat at Garia in Kolkata, the total current market value of which is Rs 95 lakh. Besides, there is a loan of Rs 3,51,000 for the purchase of a car against him. There is a personal loan of Rs 9,08,427. His total debt amount is Rs 12,59,427.

Besides, the affidavit filed by BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar has stated that he has Rs 50,000 in his hand. Besides, his wife has Rs 20,000 in cash. He owns gold worth about Rs 1 lakh and his wife has gold worth about Rs 9 lakh. Majumdar’s immovable property is Rs 34,74,305 and that of his wife is Rs 36,29,226.

Majumdar and his wife have land in the English Bazar of Malda. Besides, both jointly own a flat, the total market value of which is Rs 41 lakh. He has a scooter and a four-wheeler in the name of his wife, as mentioned in the affidavit. However, both of them have a joint debt of Rs 11,25,114.

Incidentally, the affidavit has mentioned multiple cases against the BJP candidate.

On the other hand, Left Front-nominated RSP candidate Jaydeb Siddhanta has Rs 5,000 in cash and his wife has Rs 2,000 in cash. The amount of his immovable property is Rs 20,77,893 and that of his wife’s is Rs 15,85,974. His land and house are shown in Kushmandi, the market value of which is Rs 16 lakh. A personal loan of Rs 51,750 is mentioned by the Left candidate.

Bijin Krishna, District Election Officer (DEO) of South Dinajpur said that the nomination process for the Balurghat LS seat was conducted smoothly. He said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers was organised on Friday while the last date of withdrawal was fixed on April 8. The poll will be conducted on April 26.