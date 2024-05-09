About 12 visually-impaired students pass HS exam

Kolkata: The results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations were announced on Wednesday, with a total of 7,55,324 candidates taking the test this year. Among them, 12 visually-impaired students from Kolkata’s Lighthouse for the Blind educational institution have successfully passed. The students are Raseda Khatun, Sharifunnesha Khatun, Sheikh Rafikul, Akash Kayputra, Rahul Bauri, Sompa Das, Aleya Khatun, Montu Das, Aparna Mahato, Jay Krishna Sarkar, Simanto Hasda, and Suraj Mondal.



Rasheda Khatun emerged as the top scorer among the visually-impaired students from the Lighthouse for the Blind, achieving a remarkable 416 out of 500. The group consists of seven boys and five girls. Headmaster Amiya Kumar Satpati, while speaking to Millennium Post, expressed immense pride and joy over the results. He noted that these students have demonstrated their ability to compete on an equal footing with regular students and excel. “This is a testament to their capabilities, proving that visually impaired students are in no way inferior to others,” he said.

The Lighthouse for the Blind has committed to supporting its students through higher education, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to continue their academic journeys.